E-Cigarette maker JUUL under investigation for allegedly marketing to minors

The largest e-cigarette maker JUUL is under investigation for allegedly marketing to minors.

On Tuesday, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said that JUUL labs is failing to prevent minors from buying its products and that her office will investigate.

"We welcome the opportunity to work with the Massachusetts Attorney General because, we too, are committed to preventing underage use of JUUL," said Juul spokesman Matt David in a statement. "We utilize stringent online tools to block attempts by those under the age of 21 from purchasing our products, including unique ID match and age verification technology."

JUUL labs said its product is designed exclusively for adults and gives smokers a safer way to quit.

The company said no young person or non-smoker should ever try JUUlL.

Are your kids vaping with Juuls?
It's a potentially dangerous new trend booming in popularity among teens, and many parents don't even know about. It's called juuling.
