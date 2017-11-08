ECU student found dead in dorm; police investigating

GREENVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
East Carolina University Police are investigating the death of a female student who was found deceased in her residence hall Wednesday afternoon.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to police, the student was found around 3:15 p.m.

At this time, there is no evidence to suggest foul play but it is an active investigation.

The university is withholding the student's name until the next of kin is notified.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of our students. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends," said Dr. Virginia Hardy, vice chancellor for student affairs.

For any student seeking counseling services, the ECU Counseling Center is available Monday-Friday with walk-in hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A 24-hour hotline is available by calling (252) 0328-6661 (press 2 if after hours).
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundnorth carolina newsstudent diescollege studentGreenvilleNC
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Man found dead along southern Wake Co. road identified
Durham construction worker injured while using portable toilet
Durham man arrested in 2005 rape case
Raleigh business goes bankrupt, employees not paid
UNC professor injured during explosion now home
2 arrested in Halifax County 'trap house' investigation
Is Brier Creek expanding too quickly?
Raleigh diner named 'essential American restaurant'
Show More
Bond increased for former Raleigh teacher
Video shows ship run aground behind North Carolina home
Feds raid Youngsville business for possible sex, cyber crimes
Triangle company bringing a bit of North Carolina to CMAs
Visually impaired woman with guide dog fatally struck by train
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
PHOTOS: Man injured following explosion on UNC campus
PHOTOS: Triangle pets prep for howling Halloween
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
More Photos