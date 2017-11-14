16-year-old Edgecombe County boy accused of raping 5-year-old girl

Ricky Shadding III (Credit: Edgecombe County Detention Center)

EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WTVD) --
An Edgecombe County teen has been arrested following the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.

On September 26, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received a report that a young girl had been sexually assaulted.

During their investigation, deputies found that the 5-year-old had been raped and forced to perform a sexual act with the suspect.

On November 8, deputies arrested 16-year-old Ricky Shadding III, of Whitakers, N.C., and charged him with first-degree statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 and first-degree sex offense of a child under 13.

He was booked into the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a 50,000 dollar secured bond.

