EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WTVD) --An Edgecombe County teen has been arrested following the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl.
On September 26, the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office received a report that a young girl had been sexually assaulted.
During their investigation, deputies found that the 5-year-old had been raped and forced to perform a sexual act with the suspect.
On November 8, deputies arrested 16-year-old Ricky Shadding III, of Whitakers, N.C., and charged him with first-degree statutory rape of a child under the age of 13 and first-degree sex offense of a child under 13.
He was booked into the Edgecombe County Detention Center under a 50,000 dollar secured bond.
