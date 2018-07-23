U.S. & WORLD

11-year-old graduates from college, wants to be astrophysicist

EMBED </>More Videos

11-year-old college graduate. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

While most 11-year-olds are trying to get through 6th grade, William Maillis was working on his associate's degree.

He graduated from St. Petersburg College in Florida over the weekend.

Maillis started doing simple math when he was 1-year-old, followed by algebra at age 4.

This young genius has big plans for the future.

"I want to be an astrophysicist. I want to prove to the world that God does exist through science," Maillis said.

Maillis will start classes at the University of South Florida next month to continue his education.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationu.s. & worldgraduationcollege
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
Photos from the wildfires across California
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
More u.s. & world
EDUCATION
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
4 ways to ease your kid back into a school routine
Teacher creates no-homework policy so students can enjoy family time
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
NC school districts suing state officials for $750 million
More Education
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News