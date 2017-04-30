EDUCATION

WAYNE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Due to areas of Wayne County currently impacted by flooding and high water issues caused by last week's rain, all public schools in the district will be operating on a 2-hour delay, Monday, May 1.

The district asks all non-essential personnel to report work two hours beyond their normal starting time and the student day will begin at individual schools two hours later than normal.

The district said, while this may cause an inconvenience for some families, a delay will ensure that all school buses can start the day with daylight, allowing drivers to have greater visibility of the roadways they are traveling.

WCPS is asking families to be patient in the event buses are running behind or off schedule due to road closures and detours in impacted areas.

WCPS would also encourage parents who drive their children to school to use caution if traveling these areas, give themselves extra time to get to their destination, and to always avoid driving through standing water.

