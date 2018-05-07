EDUCATION

2018 Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

EMBED </>More Videos

Here are some great deals for Teacher Appreciation Week. (Shutterstock)

To say thanks to all the great educators, many businesses are offering freebies and deals to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week.

Chipotle - Buy one, get one free burrito from 3 pm to close on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with faculty ID.

Cicis Pizza - Free pizza buffet on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, with valid school ID at participating locations.

Raising Canes - Free box combo on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, from 6-9 pm with current school ID.

MOD Pizza - Half off pizza or salad with teacher ID on May 8, 2018.

Every day deals

Apple - Special education pricing on computers and other products for students and educators.

Barnes and Noble - 20-25 percent off publisher's list price on all purchases for classroom use.

Banana Republic - 15 percent off full-priced in-store purchases with valid student or teacher ID.

J. Crew - 15 percent off online purchases for teachers and students.

West Elm- 15 percent off your next purchase when you sign up with an .edu email address.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherteachersfree foodfree stuff
EDUCATION
Teacher stories that will warm your heart
WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally
Trolls hack NASA youth science contest to tank black female team
Woman calls police on 2 Native American brothers during college tour
More Education
Top Stories
WCPSS will close May 16 for teacher's rally
I-Team in Seattle: What would Amazon HQ2 look like in the Triangle?
Search for killer of Temple University student
16-year-old girl killed, two other teens injured in Henderson car crash
Several juveniles in custody after teacher attacked, video posted to Snapchat
Garner police investigate deadly hit-and-run on US 70
Durham Police ID man killed in Sunday shooting
Utz recalling some tortilla chips
Show More
Miraculous recovery for boy with severe brain trauma
Nestle to sell Starbucks products in $7B deal
Police looking for 15-year-old suspect after deadly shooting in Sanford
Hawaii volcano destroys dozens of homes, forces evacuations
Cumberland County schools collect supplies for schools affected by tornado
More News