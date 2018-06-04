GRADUATION

39 officers attend graduation for slain Indiana state trooper's daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

More than a decade after her father was killed in the line of duty, the thin blue line was there to support Lauren Rich as she graduated from high school. (WLS)

PERU, Ind. --
More than a decade after her father was killed in the line of duty, the thin blue line was there to support Lauren Rich as she graduated from high school.

Lauren was just 7 years old when her father, Master Trooper Dave Rich, was shot and killed while stopping to help a motorist he thought was stranded near Wabash.

On Saturday, Lauren graduated from Southwood High School and although her father couldn't be there, 39 of his friends and fellow brothers in blue showed up in his place.

Indiana State Police Sergeant Tony Slocum shared an image of the group surrounding Lauren after her graduation along with a caption that read in part: "Congrats Lauren, we promise we will never forget your family's sacrifice."
Related Topics:
educationhigh schoolgraduationpolice officerpolice officer killedIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
GRADUATION
Army Sgt. returns to surprise son at high school graduation
NCCU law student soars above kidney failure, dialysis; earns degree
Trump shakes more than 1,000 graduates' hands at Naval Academy
Quadruplets graduating high school each join military
More graduation
EDUCATION
Army Sgt. returns to surprise son at high school graduation
Teacher's 1997 Harvard grad invite request granted
78 percent of NC teachers say students are tested too much
UNC Board of Trustees vote: Bill Cosby's honorary degree revoked
More Education
Top Stories
AMBER Alert: Virginia 7-month-old possibly abducted by sex offender
Wake County DA: No charges expected in fatal church van crash
Robeson County attorney killed in Cumberland County crash
Violent attacker steals young girl's iPhone, kicks her in face
South Carolina officials warn beachgoers of man-of-wars
Suspect in Scottsdale, Ariz. killings found dead in hotel room
Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
Police: 100s of snakes, mice in sexual abuse suspect's home
Show More
VIDEO: FBI agent's gun accidentally discharges in nightclub
Guatemala volcano erupts, killing at least 25
Police standoff on Octavia Street in Raleigh ends
Raleigh man at center of arrest video cited for alleged assault on officer
Ironman North Carolina concludes in Raleigh
More News