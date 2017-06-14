  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
    Full Story
EDUCATION

6 valedictorians at Rocky Mount High School!

EMBED </>More Videos

All six students tied with the same GPA

By
ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --
It was a historic graduation at Rocky Mount High School for the class of 2017. The June 10 ceremony was one the school had never seen before because the valedictorian speech came from not one, not two, not three, not even four or five, but six valedictorians out of a class of 278.

"I've never heard of it. Ever," said IB Coordinator Betsy Hester.

"We had one year I believe in 2010 and we had three and we've had two a couple of times usually its a Val and a Sal," Hester said. "I've never heard of it and I've never heard of another school that has had this. We call them the historic six," she said.

Putting together the speech wasn't an easy task. A puzzle seemed to make the most sense showing it coming together as each student delivered their portion of the puzzle.

So, what makes these students such overachievers?

They all took part in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Rocky Mount High.

As for college, all six valedictorians received some sort of scholarship. One even winning a full ride to MIT.

The others will attend the following schools: NC State University, UNC Chapel Hill, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the University of Florida.

No matter the major there's no doubt the future looks bright for these six already making history before even stepping into their first college class.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Parents express concerns with 71st High School principal
ABC11 Best in Class 2017
Cumberland County ends contract with superintendent
Last day for Kestrel Heights High School
More Education
Top Stories
Crash that injured child blamed on red light runner
Mistaken report of a shooting led to Air Force base lockdown
Central grad among those injured at baseball shooting
Neighbors stunned by 3rd child shooting in Durham
Shooting exposes vulnerabilities for state lawmakers
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Dishwasher a big headache for Raleigh woman
Show More
Day 3 of no water for some Raleigh residents
Gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
Multiple people shot in SF at UPS facility
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife sentenced
Insurers: We're off the hook, Duke knew coal ash risk
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday June 14, 2017
Crash that injured child blamed on red light runner
Day 3 of no water for some Raleigh residents
Shooting exposes vulnerabilities for state lawmakers
More Video