6 valedictorians at Rocky Mount High School!

ROCKY MOUNT (WTVD) --It was a historic graduation at Rocky Mount High School for the class of 2017. The June 10 ceremony was one the school had never seen before because the valedictorian speech came from not one, not two, not three, not even four or five, but six valedictorians out of a class of 278.
"I've never heard of it. Ever," said IB Coordinator Betsy Hester.
"We had one year I believe in 2010 and we had three and we've had two a couple of times usually its a Val and a Sal," Hester said. "I've never heard of it and I've never heard of another school that has had this. We call them the historic six," she said.
Putting together the speech wasn't an easy task. A puzzle seemed to make the most sense showing it coming together as each student delivered their portion of the puzzle.
So, what makes these students such overachievers?
They all took part in the International Baccalaureate (IB) program at Rocky Mount High.
As for college, all six valedictorians received some sort of scholarship. One even winning a full ride to MIT.
The others will attend the following schools: NC State University, UNC Chapel Hill, Rochester Institute of Technology, and the University of Florida.
No matter the major there's no doubt the future looks bright for these six already making history before even stepping into their first college class.