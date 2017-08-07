EDUCATION

Jasiah Robinson says she is picking up the mic because she wants to encourage other kids like her to stay focused on their education.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
8-year-old Jasiah Robinson is an aspiring rapper, but she's not singing about how much money she has in her piggy bank.

She's picking up the mic because she wants to encourage other kids like her to stay focused on their education.

Jasiah's mother, Juanita Robinson, is a preschool teacher and couldn't be prouder of her daughter who just recorded a song called "Book Smart."

Jasiah has her head in the books, focused on her college dreams and taking her message to the top, but before her climb to the Billboard 100 - she has something she wants other kids to hear.

"Make sure you keep your grades up, and make sure you read, and make sure you pass your first grade and be better and bigger," Jasiah said to her peers.

"I'm trying to not only to instill these values in her, but it's something that all kids could benefit from," Juanita said.

Check out Jasiah's single "Book Smart" below.


