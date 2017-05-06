EDUCATION

86-year-old man and son graduate together from University of Houston

They took every class together and now they get to walk across the stage together.

HOUSTON --
At 86 years old, Kenneth Levin is University of Houston's oldest graduate this semester. The occasion will be even more momentous as he isn't the only Levin graduating this spring.

Kenneth's son, Herschel, is also graduating during the same ceremony. Both of the men earned their bachelor's degree in political science.

The graduation happens on Mother's Day and will be the perfect gift for one wife and mother, Judy Bluestein-Levin. Judy also attended UH when she was in her 20s.

Together, Judy and Herschel inspired Kenneth to go back to school.

Herschel started taking courses at Lone Star Community College when he was just 16 years old, before he even started driving. Since he wasn't driving yet, his father would drive him to campus.

As he waited for his son, Kenneth enjoyed chatting with the students.

Herschel and Judy secretly submitted an application to Lone Star on Kenneth's behalf. In 2014, both Levins graduated with a two-year degree and decided to attend the University of Houston together.

Once Kenneth and Herschel started taking college classes together, Kenneth had one goal - to graduate with his son. Every class Kenneth has taken has been with Herschel enrolled in the same class.

When asked about his post-college plans, Kenneth responded that he plans to sleep. He says he may even attend graduate school if Herschel goes.

