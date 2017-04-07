ABC11 TOGETHER

ABC11 scholarship awarded at St. Augustine's University

The check presentation

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
ABC11 and the WTVD Minority Advisory Committee presented a $5,000 check to St. Augustine's University Friday.

The WTVD scholarship is given yearly to a historically black college or university in the area.


The money goes to help students interested in careers in journalism or communications.

