ABC11 scholarship awarded at St. Augustine's University

RALEIGH (WTVD) --ABC11 and the WTVD Minority Advisory Committee presented a $5,000 check to St. Augustine's University Friday.
The WTVD scholarship is given yearly to a historically black college or university in the area.
Today, ABC11 was proud to present St. Augustine's Univ. a $5k scholarship to help budding journalists & communications students! @SAU_News pic.twitter.com/e0LuFlqKB4— ABC11 Together (@ABC11Together) April 7, 2017
The money goes to help students interested in careers in journalism or communications.
