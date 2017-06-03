EDUCATION

High school graduate writes about ordering Papa John's in successful Yale admissions essay

Ken Rosato reporting

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee --
A Tennessee teen's love for pizza has delivered an acceptance from Yale University to her front door.

The Tennessean reports Ravenwood High School graduate Carolina Williams was accepted to the Ivy League school in March, with an admissions officer noting her standout answer to a short essay prompt to write about something she loves to do: order pizza from Papa John's.

Read the essay:


Williams says pizza was the first thing that came to mind.

She also ranked in the top 10 of her graduating class and participated in multiple extracurricular activities.

She'll be the first in her family to go to college; however, she will not attend Yale.

She will pursue business at Auburn University, saying she felt it was a better fit and liked the scholarships.

The company reached out to her with a special congratulations message.


They even sent her some gifts and offered her an internship.
The Associated Press Contributed to this story.

