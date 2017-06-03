BRENTWOOD, Tennessee --A Tennessee teen's love for pizza has delivered an acceptance from Yale University to her front door.
The Tennessean reports Ravenwood High School graduate Carolina Williams was accepted to the Ivy League school in March, with an admissions officer noting her standout answer to a short essay prompt to write about something she loves to do: order pizza from Papa John's.
Read the essay:
I just want @PapaJohns to know that I wrote a college essay about how much I love to order their pizza and it got me into Yale 🍕👌 pic.twitter.com/lDlzEErHCn— Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) May 9, 2017
Williams says pizza was the first thing that came to mind.
She also ranked in the top 10 of her graduating class and participated in multiple extracurricular activities.
She'll be the first in her family to go to college; however, she will not attend Yale.
She will pursue business at Auburn University, saying she felt it was a better fit and liked the scholarships.
The company reached out to her with a special congratulations message.
Wishing you Better pizza and success! Here’s a special message from Papa John! 🍕❤️🎓 pic.twitter.com/NWZKZHkNuV— Papa John's Pizza (@PapaJohns) June 2, 2017
They even sent her some gifts and offered her an internship.
The Associated Press Contributed to this story.
Just want to thank @PapaJohns for making my day again! 🍕🎉 Can't wait for my year of free pizza and can't wait to eat pizza at @AuburnU pic.twitter.com/QtZHlW2sZI— Carolina Williams (@justcarolina22) June 3, 2017
