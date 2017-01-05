  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

An advocate says black students fighting are treated differently by officers
EMBED </>More News Videos

Geraldine Alshamy asserts that black students are treated differently by officers.

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Geraldine Alshamy sees the headline-grabbing video out of Rolesville High as more evidence of an argument she's been making for years: That minority students are treated differently when it comes to discipline.

Alshamy is one of the local activists who filed a federal civil rights complaint against Wake County schools three years ago, charging that school resource officers use excessive force against minority students.

The 9-second video posted on Twitter on Tuesday shows Rolesville police officer Ruben De Los Santos lifting a 15-year old student into the air and dropping the girl onto the floor.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"He body-slammed her," Alshamy said, watching the video. "He literally body-slammed her. I think that is excessive force."

"(There is a) culture that's validated in the schools that these are terrible children, particularly when they're African-American or poor children," Alshamy says. "When (SROs) see children who are fighting viciously like those children, and it's not like all children don't do it, it's just when they see black children do this, something changes in (their minds) -- they lose control."

ABC11 watched the Rolesville video with Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. Twenty of Harrison's deputies work as SROs across the school district. They are all bound by an agreement with the school district that says use of force by officers "must be reasonable and not excessive."

RELATED: LEESVILLE ROAD HIGH SCHOOL PARENTS SAY FIGHTS HAPPEN FREQUENTLY

"We're law enforcement officers, whether it's a fight in a school, or in a bar, or on the street, we have to handle it the same," Harrison said.

But Alshamy argues it's not the same -- that these are teenage students, not criminals.

"If you haven't had some training and some practice, you're going to react like you would with somebody on the street and that's what happened with that officer," Alshamy said.

This long-time advocate for Wake County parents is calling for more effective training for school resource officers, including programs dealing with implicit racial bias.

Wake County school administrators say they are reviewing the district's agreement with local law enforcement agencies.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsraleigh newsschool fightrace relationsstudent safetyRaleighRolesvilleWake Forest
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
EDUCATION
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
UNC again faces NCAA extra-benefits charge
Wake County School Board tackles enrollment cap, bonuses
Students create catchy song to learn long division
More Education
Top Stories
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
Governor Roy Cooper's inauguration postponed
Woman killed in Raleigh Falls of Neuse Road crash
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
Pedestrian killed crossing Tryon Road in south Raleigh
Hate crime charges filed against 4 in Facebook Live torture case
Troopers ID 2 men killed in Durham Freeway crash
Show More
Cooper names Hooks as Secretary of Public Safety
Court delays law that takes power from Governor Cooper
Fire extinguished on platform in Gulf of Mexico
Crews battle Fayetteville house fire; dog rescued
Police: Mom killed baby with phone charger cord
More News
Top Video
Winter storm warning issued ahead of expected snow
Troopers ID 2 men killed in Durham Freeway crash
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
Durham start-up creates Obama's social media archive
More Video