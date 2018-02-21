EDUCATION

After school district mergers, lawmakers study division

RALEIGH --
Some North Carolina legislators believe it's worth looking at whether allowing the breakup of school districts following decades of district mergers makes sense for students and local governments.

A General Assembly committee studying the potential division of districts holds its first meeting Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The state has had 115 districts across its 100 counties since 2004. There were 174 districts in the 1950's before city-county school board mergers increased for the sake of racial equity or fiscal efficiency.

Wednesday, a dozen districts have more than 25,000 students. Some argue spitting districts up could make them more effective. Others worry it could lead to the resegregation of schools.

The committee is supposed to report to the full legislature by May 1. This year's work session begins a couple weeks later.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationraleigh newsnorth carolina newseducationRaleigh
EDUCATION
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
School shooting on the minds of Wakefield HS students
Unhappy Cooper says he'll let class-size bill become law
Philly principal pays students $100 to keep the peace
More Education
Top Stories
Pedestrian killed in Capital Boulevard hit-and-run
Police desperately search for missing Charlotte mother, autistic son
Wake school board talks school-safety changes after Parkland
Proposed SC law would fine saggy pants wearers
Florida shooting survivors in capital, demand action on guns
Students lead march in Raleigh, demand stricter gun laws
Gunshot victim dies days after shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh Police make arrest in PNC bank robbery
Show More
Durham County DA drops all charges in Confederate monument destruction
Arrest made in Food Lion sexual battery case
I-Team: Triangle growth puts squeeze on accessible parking
One-way streets in Hope Mills to make town more walkable
Cary church member faces possible deportation
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
PHOTOS: Vance County dogs up for adoption
More Photos