WCPSS: 'NO EVIDENCE OF ATTACK'

A Wake County mom is considering pulling her daughter out of school, after she said the child was maliciously attacked on a school bus and could have died."They are supposed to protect those kids. I cannot send my kid off for eight hours a day and not know if they are going to come home," said parent Ashley Luck.Luck's 11-year-old daughter Gaby, a student at Lockhart Elementary School, is allergic to cherries.Ashley Luck says another child intentionally shoved cherry powder in Gaby's face on the school bus."(The bus driver) didn't even report this incident. She did nothing to intervene on the incident, nothing to get my child medical attention," Luck fumed. "She was crying. She was shaking. She was developing hives on her back."Ashley Luck wants her daughter's attacker permanently removed from the school bus."I am livid. He hurt my child," Luck said. "Why should it be expected for an 11-year-old girl to go through something like that, have her life jeopardize, and have to sit with her attacker?"ABC11 is being told that Daniel Zoller, the principal at Lockhart is aware of the allegations and has investigated the incident.The Wake County School District says "there is no evidence of an attack" and "Gaby did not report any issues on the bus to the driver."The WCPSS assures us that the bus is a safe environment for all students.The fifth-grader is doing OK now. However, she is frightened to go back to school. She hasn't been back to Lockhart since the Tuesday incident.Luck is considering transferring her to another school."He is a danger and I won't allow her to sit in a classroom and be victimized the entire year knowing that she was trapped on a bus being attacked like that and her life was put in jeopardy," Luck said.