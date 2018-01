Several school systems across the viewing area operated on a delay or released early because of the frigid weather Wednesday.The cold temperatures even caused Green Hope High School to close at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday because of an issue with their heating system.Green Hope operated on a regular schedule Wednesday, as repairs to the HVAC were completed Tuesday night.Wednesday early dismissals:Cumberland County Schools - two hours earlyWilson County Schools - high schools dismiss at 12:30, elementary schools at 1 p.m. and middle schools at 1:30 p.m. All evening activities/athletics are canceled. Pre-school students need to be picked up by 3 p.m.Wake County Schools - two hours earlySampson County Schools - two hours earlyJohnston County Schools - "Early Release Plan"Harnett County Schools - early schedules varyFranklin County Schools - high school and middle school students three hours, elementary students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.Lee County Schools - two hours earlyEdgecombe County Public Schools - three hours earlyRobeson County Schools - closing at 12:30 p.m.Robeson Early College High School - 11:30 a.m.Clickfor the complete list of school systems and other businesses with weather-related delays and closings.