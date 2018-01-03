  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
PERSON COUNTY NEWS

Freezing temps, snowy forecast cause shift in school schedules

Wake County had 24 schools affected by the extreme cold.

Several school systems across the viewing area operated on a delay or released early because of the frigid weather Wednesday.

The cold temperatures even caused Green Hope High School to close at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday because of an issue with their heating system.

Green Hope operated on a regular schedule Wednesday, as repairs to the HVAC were completed Tuesday night.

Wednesday early dismissals:

Cumberland County Schools - two hours early

Wilson County Schools - high schools dismiss at 12:30, elementary schools at 1 p.m. and middle schools at 1:30 p.m. All evening activities/athletics are canceled. Pre-school students need to be picked up by 3 p.m.

Wake County Schools - two hours early

Sampson County Schools - two hours early

Johnston County Schools - "Early Release Plan"

Harnett County Schools - early schedules vary

Franklin County Schools - high school and middle school students three hours, elementary students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.

Lee County Schools - two hours early

Edgecombe County Public Schools - three hours early

Robeson County Schools - closing at 12:30 p.m.

Robeson Early College High School - 11:30 a.m.

Click here for the complete list of school systems and other businesses with weather-related delays and closings.
