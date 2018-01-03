Several school systems across the viewing area operated on a delay or released early because of the frigid weather Wednesday.
The cold temperatures even caused Green Hope High School to close at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday because of an issue with their heating system.
Green Hope operated on a regular schedule Wednesday, as repairs to the HVAC were completed Tuesday night.
Wednesday early dismissals:
Cumberland County Schools - two hours early
Wilson County Schools - high schools dismiss at 12:30, elementary schools at 1 p.m. and middle schools at 1:30 p.m. All evening activities/athletics are canceled. Pre-school students need to be picked up by 3 p.m.
Wake County Schools - two hours early
Sampson County Schools - two hours early
Johnston County Schools - "Early Release Plan"
Harnett County Schools - early schedules vary
Franklin County Schools - high school and middle school students three hours, elementary students will be dismissed at 12:45 p.m.
Lee County Schools - two hours early
Edgecombe County Public Schools - three hours early
Robeson County Schools - closing at 12:30 p.m.
Robeson Early College High School - 11:30 a.m.
