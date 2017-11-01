EDUCATION

As crews build new schools, Wake parents fight reassignment

EMBED </>More Videos

Parents are upset about a potential forced shift to the new Buckhorn Creek school.

By
HOLLY SPRINGS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
As construction crews are working along Honeycutt Road and a crane is muscling around steel beams, some parents are hammering home the point they don't want their children to go to the new school.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"Our daughter has been visibly upset when we mention it to her," said dad Jeremy Merrill, who sent a lengthy email to the Wake County School District begging to be spared in reassignment.

Several parents are frustrated their children are being moved from Holly Grove Elementary to the new Buckhorn Creek. It is slated to open in the new school year.

The schools are relatively close to each other, but the school switch will require kids to be bused.

Children who live in the Garrison subdivision of Holly Springs are being walked to school by their parents now. Students will also go from a year-round to a traditional school calendar.

"I do think it is too much movement for kids," Merrill said. "They have get to know other new familiar faces, new processes, and new things along those lines. There is a little bit of development cycles that's lost every time they change schools."

The district said it is still welcoming feedback on the enrollment plan.

ABC11 found a response on the District's "Frequently Asked Questions" tab that said the Garrison neighborhood is being reassigned because of proximity.

It comes as officials are trying to handle the population boom. Wake County is growing by roughly 64 people each day and that translates to two kindergarten classes being born daily.

WCPSS is coming up with a 20-year plan to cushion the crush of people.

Officials came together this past Monday and strategized the next billion-dollar bond proposal. A spokesperson said an average of five schools are built in Wake each year and even as this is happening, the district continues to purchase new land and scout other properties to build additional schools.

"I think there's a way we can better plan for these schools along with the development and looking at some of the solutions around that," Merrill said. "And one of the biggest solutions and easiest solutions is to look at year-round schools."

Parents plan on again speaking at the school board's next meeting November 7.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationwake county schoolsHolly SpringsWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
New name for Wake Tech's 'main' campus
Education Dept. could scale back help on student loans
NC college to cover tuition cost for some next year
Fayetteville teen injured in wreck finally gets his graduation
More Education
Top Stories
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
2nd person obtained for questioning in NYC truck attack
Durham man charged in two hotel armed robberies
SBI: Raleigh man paid to have sex with young girls at hotel
Durham teen charged in Morrisville Sheetz armed robbery
Garner man charged with felony solicitation of child
Princeville to repair flooded elementary school
Show More
8 dead after NYC bike path incident; suspect ID'd
Utah nurse settles over rough arrest caught on video
Bergdahl's mental disorder factored in desertion
Teen suspects appear in court after violent crime spree
Fay. police say no foul play in mother, daughter death case
More News
Top Video
Missing Harnett County girl found alive
What you can do with those leftover Halloween pumpkins!
Bergdahl's mental disorder factored in desertion
More Video