Back to school Monday for some students

It's only July, but some year-round students are already headed back to school.Roughly 43,000 Wake County students start the new school year Monday.Teachers have been rushing to get ready for Tracks 1-3 after only having a week to prepare after Tracks 2-4 ended.ABC11 is your back to school station. Go tofor more back to school stories and useful informatonNew for Wake County this year, the district is standardizing the practice of using identifier tags for elementary students that use school transportation. Officials say having a consistent procedure will help drivers to better serve students, especially the youngest riders.The tags will include school and transportation information to help students use the correct route and stop. The tag will be placed in a plastic holder that will be attached to a student's book bag. Tags for Pre-K, kindergarten and first-grade students will be bright red and tags for 2nd through 5th graders will be yellow.Once schools place the tags on student book bags, students should keep them attached. Bus drivers will look to see that students have tags when boarding the bus in the morning. In the afternoon, bus riders will be required to have a tag in order to board the bus. At the start of the school year, some students may use a temporary bus pass while they are being assigned school transportation.