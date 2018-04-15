EDUCATION

Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy as literacy advocate

EMBED </>More Videos

How the Barbara Bush Foundation carries on the first lady's legacy.

HOUSTON, Texas --
In 2013, Neil and Maria Bush founded the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to carry on the former first lady's legacy as a champion of literacy.

The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of of reading, writing, clear communication and critical thinking.

The Barbara Bush Foundation helps increase awareness of the literacy crisis in America.

The foundation invests $1.5 million annually in grants, in-kind goods, pro-bono services, tools, support and training to enhance the capacity of literacy organizations and coalitions.

Mrs. Bush authored two children's books, C. Fred's Story and the best-selling Millie's Book, both of which have benefited literacy through proceeds from sales.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationreadingcharitybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Leesville Road schools on 'code yellow' Friday afternoon
Hillside High drama team gets tips from an Oscar-nominee
Student hospitalized after large fight at Athens Drive High School in Raleigh
Fourth-grader's appeal to stop bullying goes viral
More Education
Top Stories
THE LATEST: Tornado Watch issued for most of the area
NWS: Radar confirmed tornado in Guliford County
Preparing for a tornado
Fayetteville police searching for wanted attempted murder suspect
Teen charged in arson fire at Durham country club
Former First Lady Barbara Bush in failing health
Raleigh man dies in stabbing
Hundreds attend 2nd Amendment rally in Raleigh
Show More
Kevin Hart to Philadelphia Starbucks: Make this right
Boston marks 5 years since marathon attack with tributes
Suspect wanted in shooting Harnett County sheriff's deputy caught
Check your eggs! 200 million eggs recalled over salmonella fears
Starbucks CEO apologizes after video of Phila. arrests goes viral
More News