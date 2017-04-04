A panel of the North Carolina State Board of Education heard the appeal of Durham's Kestrel Heights charter high school Tuesday.Last month, the state board voted to turn Kestrel Heights into a K-8 school after learning about problems over an eight-year period in which students were given diplomas despite not completing required classes.Some parents attended Tuesday's hearing."I am furious because I do not think they're are taking into consideration the children and what's happening to them. As one board member stated at one meeting, the children are being held accountable for an adult mistake. They're not looking at what the impact is having on the students," said parent Karyn Wilkerson.As it stands now, the class of 2017 will the last to graduate and more than 280 students will have to find a new school.Even though the school is appealing, officials say they are moving forward with student transfers.The state says that during an eight-year span, 160 graduates received a diploma they did not earn. Those students skipped mandated classes, such as English and math.A new principal discovered the problem last July and self-reported the issues.The panel that heard the appeal Tuesday is set to present its finding to the full board on Thursday.