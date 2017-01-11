  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
Charter schools board meets on Durham students who didn't earn diplomas
Kestrel Heights School

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The North Carolina Charter Schools Advisory Board discussed a bombshell report Wednesday that 160 of 399 Durham Kestrel Heights School graduates received diplomas between 2008 and 2016 with no evidence that they met all requirements.

State officials say some of the graduates missed mandated classes such as English, American history, math, and biology to name a few.

The Durham charter school self-reported the findings of an internal investigation. It also said that two principals and a counselor who were working at that time aren't employed with the school now.

A new principal discovered the problem in July and the state immediately launched an investigation.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE (.pdf)

North Carolina's top charter school official said Wednesday the finding are absolutely unacceptable.

"This is a direct violation of Kestrel Heights' charter and mission. I do appreciate that they did self-report this, and are working to come up with a solution that is in the best interest of the students they did disservice to. Our office will continue to assist and monitor that plan," said State Charter School Director Dave Machado.



Machado also outlines what classes graduates may not have completed.

"The affected students were missing one or more mandated classes, including but not limited to: American History, American History II, English 2, English 4, Math 4, World History, Physical Education, Earth and Environmental, Physical Science, Algebra II, Geometry, Biology, Civics. And in your appendix it shows some of the other classes," he told board members.

The State Board of Education has recommended that the Durham County District Attorney's Office determine whether it should investigate.

