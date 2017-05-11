UNC students are speaking up for the campus Center for Civil Rights.The center allows law students to take on social cases around the state, but the UNC Board of Governors says that they cannot litigate any new cases until the board can decide if the center will stay or go.Law students and other students at the university say they are missing out on practical experience that is needed in order to best represent their communities.The limit on the center's work was pushed by UNC System Board Member Steve Long, a lawyer in Raleigh, who argued that the center should not be allowed to bring about lawsuits against places like schools and counties."I think that's outside of the university's mission," Long said. "We should be advising cities and counties. If they are doing something wrong, we need to tell them about it. We should not be suing them.""It feels terrible - absolutely horrible to tell someone of low means that we can't help them because of these blocks," said Hilliary Lee, a third-year law student.The center, which is supported by private money, has fought typically for poorer clients, taking on cases of school segregation, environmental justice, along with fair housing.The ban is pulling in heavy opposition by not only students, but alumni and staff.A public comment session will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Center for School Leadership in Chapel Hill.