WAKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Cathy Moore named new Wake County Schools superintendent

The Wake County BOE announced that Cathy Moore would be the next superintendent (WTVD)

The Wake County Board of Education announced Wednesday that Cathy Moore would be the next superintendent of the Wake County Public School System.

Moore was appointed in 2011 as the school system's Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement.

In her role as Deputy Superintendent for Academic Advancement, she oversees the area superintendents, academics, special education, student support services and student assignment. Prior to her current position, she was an area superintendent (2008-2011), a high school principal (2000-2008), a high school assistant principal (1997-2000) and high school teacher (1988-1995). She began her career as a high school French teacher in the Nash-Rocky Mount Public School System.

The board began the process of selecting a superintendent in December 2017. They reviewed 20 candidated from 10 different states before deciding on Moore.
