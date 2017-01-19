All students on campus are safe. Staff are supervising until students can be picked up. Buses will return to campus around 9 to help — Clayton High School (@Clayton_Comets) January 19, 2017

Due to continued power and Internet issues Clayton High will be closed today. @Clayton_Comets & @JCCTLA students may leave or be picked up. — Johnston Co. Schools (@JCS_NC) January 19, 2017

Clayton High School is closed Thursday due to an electrical issue, according to Johnston County officials.A spokesperson with Johnston County Schools said there is an electrical issue throughout the building on S. Fayetteville Street in Clayton.Officials said all students on campus are safe. Staff are supervising them until they can be picked up.Students that are able to leave are being allowed to return home on their own. Buses will return to campus around 9 a.m. to pick up remaining students.