EDUCATION

Clayton High School closed Thursday due to electrical issue

CLAYTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Clayton High School is closed Thursday due to an electrical issue, according to Johnston County officials.

A spokesperson with Johnston County Schools said there is an electrical issue throughout the building on S. Fayetteville Street in Clayton.

Officials said all students on campus are safe. Staff are supervising them until they can be picked up.

Students that are able to leave are being allowed to return home on their own. Buses will return to campus around 9 a.m. to pick up remaining students.
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
