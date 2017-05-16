Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 2017 Best in Class
Email
share
share
tweet
email
none
WTVD
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 08:41AM
Congratulations to our local valedictorians!
ABC11 would like to honor your hard work and achievement.
Please fill out this form before Friday, June 10th.
Related Topics:
education
abc11 together
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
ABC11 TOGETHER
What to do when you think a loved one is using heroin
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Fayetteville After 5 kicks off with beach music
ABC11 story helps 'Lucky' horse find his forever home
More abc11 together
EDUCATION
Wake school leaders shocked by proposed Wake budget
Durham holds town meeting to discuss state budget
Duke names building for outgoing president Brodhead
Graduation information for colleges in ABC11 viewing area
More Education
Top Stories
Woman: Man killed while having sex in van
Trump defends sharing 'terrorism' facts with Russians
Wake school leaders shocked by proposed Wake budget
Watch ABC11's town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"
Man kills mom on Mother's Day, brings her head to store
Police: 'Real Housewives' star tied up, robbed
Durham Police respond after man shot on Sedgefield St.
Show More
Homeowners share cautionary tales of HOA nightmares
Too much caffeine led to problems that killed SC teen
Hoke County leaders staggered by auditor's findings
Durham police investigate after woman shot
Body of missing swimmer recovered at Jordan Lake
More News
Photos
NAMIWalks NC celebrates 13th anniversary
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
More Photos
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham