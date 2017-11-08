EDUCATION

Cumberland Co. Schools get more than 100 donated instruments

National Pawn donated more than 100 instruments to Cumberland County schools.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Cumberland County schools are getting the generous gift of music. National Pawn donated dozens of instruments to the district supporting music education.

Band practice at Douglas Byrd Middle School involves a lot of practice. It's a favorite for students like Troy Jones who plays the trumpet.

"It's a group of people playing their instruments together," said Troy, a seventh grader. "If you get real good at it, you can challenge yourself."

But to challenge yourself, you first need an instrument. It's a dire need for Cumberland County Schools.

"A student who may not have the means to provide that student with an instrument," said Lydia Stewart, a school official, "if it's a true case of need, we may be able to offer that child an instrument to play."

On Wednesday, $2,000 plus more than 100 instruments were donated to Cumberland County schools. The instruments range in variety and are both old and new.

This donation is about serving the community for Durham native Bob Moulton, president of National Pawn.

"Back when I was in the seventh grade, I wanted to play in the band, but it was 25 dollars a month to rent an instrument. That was a lot in our family budget," Moulton said.

Now, Moulton is helping others realize that dream.
