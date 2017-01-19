EDUCATION

Betsy DeVos suggests guns in school to protect kids from grizzly bears

Left: Education Secretary-designate Betsy DeVos testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster), Right: Shutterstock

WASHINGTON --
Kids in remote schools in grizzly bear territory might need protection from the animals, so Donald Trump's choice to run the Education Department thinks it could be appropriate for teachers and administrators there to carry guns.

Stay on top of inauguration news stories with the ABC11 News App

Betsy DeVos has told senators considering her nomination that she thinks "I think that's best left to locales and states to decide" whether guns belong in schools.

She was testifying Tuesday evening before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee when she cited the example of a rural Wyoming school that she said might benefit from having educators armed with guns.

"I would imagine that there is probably a gun in the school to protect from potential grizzlies," DeVos said.

She added, "My heart bleeds and is broken for those families that have lost any individual due to gun violence."

Defenders of Wildlife, a national conservation organization, says the bears are found in Alaska, Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, with possibly a small number in Washington state.

DeVos is from Michigan, where she has spent more than two decades advocating for charter schools.

Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says the black bear is the only species of bear found in the state.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationeducationpolitics
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
School employee fired for correcting student's spelling
Cumberland County teacher to appear on 'Rachael Ray'
Group wants counselors, not cops on Wake school campuses
Raleigh students need votes to build bus tracking app
More Education
Top Stories
Sampson County woman's disappearance called suspicious
Wake County woman who was sexually assaulted speaks out
Triangle Trump supporters plan bus trip for inauguration
Officers search for 3 who robbed Raleigh Family Dollar
Durham resident, 2 men hurt in shooting; charges filed
More charges for woman in child's hit-and-run death
UNC president: Job candidates say no, citing HB2
Show More
Struggling Cary Towne Center pushes for revitalization
Newly released photos show severity of machete attack
Durham police arrest teen in parking lot murder
Benson police arrest 2, seek 3rd in armed robberies
Some NC residents, hospitals worry over Obamacare repeal
More News
Photos
Presidential inaugurations through the years
PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
More Photos