Discounts offered for new Cary learning center

By
CARY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A new STEM education learning center is opening this weekend in Cary.

Zaniac Learning Centers are all over the country. This is the second one in North Carolina, and the centers are seeing incredible success teaching kids Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math through engaging games.

The center is for K-8th-grade students. Each student is assessed and placed in a class with a 5:1 teacher-student ratio.

The students learn STEM concepts and are given hands-on problems to solve. They use Minecraft, Legos, circuit breakers, gears, building blocks, and computer programs to learn about life sciences, biomes, physics, mechanics, design, architecture, space exploration, and more.

If you sign up your children by Saturday, Jan. 21, you get 25 percent off the cost of any after-school, summer camp, or track out programs.

ZANIAC LEARNING CENTER
1206 Parkside Main Street
Cary, North Carolina

