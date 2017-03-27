Hundreds of Durham elementary-schoolers get new books thanks to ABC11, Disney and Book Harvest

EMBED </>More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1821090" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The organizations partnered to pass out almost 1,000 books to nearly 400 students.

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help