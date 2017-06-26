Dr. Johnson Akinleye named new NCCU chancellor

Dr. Johnson Akinleye, who has been serving as the interim, has just been named the 12th chancellor of #NCCU. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/KZ1sl1p3OJ — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) June 26, 2017

Dr. Johnson Akinleye was named Monday as the new NCCU chancellor by the UNC Board of Governors. He has been serving as the interim chancellor."Dr. Akinleye is a strategic thinker and no-nonsense leader," said UNC System President Margaret Spellings. "His distinguished career includes extensive experience in senior administrative leadership roles at public, private and church-affiliated institutions. He sees building a relationship with the campus and community leaders as a priority and he understands the need to maximize the full value of being in the Research Triangle.Prior to joining NCCU's leadership team, Akinleye served as associate vice chancellor for academic programs at UNC Wilmington."I accept the awesome responsibility as the 12th Chancellor for North Carolina Central University with humility," said Chancellor Akinleye. "I look forward to leading NCCU in a manner that honors our mission and to working closely with UNC General Administration to fulfill the university's system-wide mission and goals that accrue to the benefit of the citizens of the great state of North Carolina.Akinleye received an undergraduate degree in telecommunications and a master's degree in media technology from Alabama Agricultural & Mechanical University. He earned his Ph.D. in human communications studies from Howard University.