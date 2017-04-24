EDUCATION

Duke gets $20 million for first-time student scholarships

Duke University (Credit: Duke University/Facebook )

DURHAM, North Carolina --
Duke University has received $20 million for a scholarship program for first-generation, minority students.

The school announced Monday that Board of Trustees Chairman David Rubenstein is giving the school the money to endow the scholarship program that started this year as the Washington Duke Scholars Program.

It will now be known as David M. Rubenstein Scholars Program.

The program now has 30 undergraduates who receive loan-free scholarships for four years.

Those students also receive a four-week summer orientation program, mentorship opportunities, computers, and seminars to support them at the private Durham school.

Rubenstein said in a statement that he wanted to help students like himself, the first in their family to attend college.

The program will add about 60 new students each year until it reaches 240 students.

