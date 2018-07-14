DUKE UNIVERSITY

Duke gets rid of SAT essay, ACT writing score requirements

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
Duke University will no longer require applicants to submit SAT essay or ACT writing scores.

Officials said submitting these scores will be optional but are still recommended.

"We also recognize that this part of the exam can represent more of a barrier for some students than others, and we want to give every student an opportunity to be fully considered in our application process," said Christoph Guttentag, dean of undergraduate admissions.

The change will begin with next year's incoming undergraduate class.

Guttentag said in a statement, "We will continue to value writing as particularly meaningful as we develop a sense of students as potential members of the Duke community. And we will still pay careful attention to essay scores and what they represent for those students who submit them."
