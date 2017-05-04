Durham Board of Education is in need of the public's help.They are asking residents to give their input on the proposed budget and the new search for the superintendent position during a meeting Thursday evening.Input on the superintendent search will last an hour starting at 5:30 p.m.Afterwards, another session discussing the proposed $430 million spending budget will take place from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.The budget calls for the elimination of well over 100 jobs, which could save the school just over $11 million.Now the school is saying that those jobs wouldn't be lost, and cuts would come through eliminating already vacant positions.There will likely be more meetings in the future to accommodate residents throughout the county.