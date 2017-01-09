  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
EDUCATION

Durham charter school: 40 percent of students didn't earn diplomas

Kestrel Heights School is under scrutiny over diplomas for certain students.

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A charter school in Durham is reporting that 160 of its 399 graduates received diplomas between 2008 and 2016 with no evidence that they met all requirements.

Officials with Kestrel Heights said that two principals and a counselor who were working at that time aren't employed with the school now.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The report comes after an initial review released in December showed that more than 50 students received diplomas they didn't earn during the past three years.

READ THE FULL REPORT HERE (.pdf)

"After careful review and analysis of the matter, the Board determined that the high school should have had better systems in place to ensure that each student was being properly advised as to the courses needed to successfully matriculate," the school said in a news release.

The State Board of Education has recommended that the Durham County District Attorney's Office determine whether it should investigate.

Kestrel Heights' new principal discovered the problem in July, shortly after she took the job. The school reported the issue to the Office of Charter Schools in October.

ORIGINAL STORY: DURHAM CHARTER SCHOOL COULD FACE CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION

"The Board cannot undo what has been done, the school said in a release. "However, by issuing this investigative report, the board and school leadership have implemented stronger verification processes that should eliminate further accountability discrepancies."

In December, the North Carolina State Board of Education approved a motion from the Charter Schools Advisory Board to conduct a full investigation from 2008 to now. They stretched the investigation back to 2008 to cover the years a former principal and a guidance counselor who just recently resigned, were at the school.

They also approved a motion to reconsider the school's pending 10-year charter renewal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcharter schoolinvestigationdurham county newseducationDurham
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Durham charter school could face criminal investigation
Durham charter school cooperating with investigation
EDUCATION
Principals find fun ways to announce snow day
Power Outage at Holly Grove Elementary, Holly Grove Middle, and Holly Springs High School
Advocate: Black students fighting are treated differently
Leesville parents say fights happen frequently
More Education
Top Stories
Roads treacherous, ice not expected to melt much today
SUV lands in Apex pool
School, business closings and delays information center
Snowplow gives NC woman in labor hospital lift
Latest road condition information
Parents, save up: Cost of raising a child is over $233K
Dog rescued from icy pond in Orange County
Show More
Super-low temperatures mean risk of broken pipes
President-Elect Trump Lashes Out at Meryl Streep After Golden Globes Speech
16 arrested over Kim Kardashian West jewelry heist
Duke's Jefferson to miss game with bone bruise in foot
Deputy searching for suspect in fatal Florida police shooting killed in crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
More Photos