The board of Durham's Kestrel Heights charter school has voted to appeal a State Board of Education decision to shut down its high school.The state board voted to turn Kestrel Heights into a K-8 school after learning about problems over an eight-year period in which students were given diplomas despite not completing required classes.More than 280 undergraduate students will have to transfer to other schools and two dozen employees could lose their jobs.Even though the school is appealing, officials say they are moving forward with student transfers.The state says that during an eight-year span, 160 graduates received a diploma they did not earn. Those students skipped mandated classes, such as English and math.A new principal discovered the problem in July and self-reported the issues.