Durham Head Start receives $4M grant expansion

Safe, high-quality, 5-star child care that matches the needs of families

Developmentally appropriate academic classrooms that prepare children to succeed in school and life

Health and developmental screening

Assistance with dental oral health screening, exams, and treatment

Support with obtaining a medical home for each child to include well child checks and medical treatment

Two-thirds of a child's daily nutritional requirements

Special services for children with special needs in collaboration with the public schools, specialist, and other community resources

Durham Head Start announced Tuesday that it was awarded a $4.25 million grant to expand its enrollment.The program is expected to increase by 160 infants and toddlers. Those children will be added to the program's current enrollment of 323 pre-kindergarten students age 3 and 4.Approximately 80 additional Early Head Start students will be served at current Head Start centers on West Seminary Street and Liberty Street beginning this fall.The program is in the process of securing additional classrooms and office space to serve the remaining Early Head Start students."These newly renovated centers will provide a unique opportunity for some children and their families to experience Head Start and Early Head Start for up to five years," said Terry David, director of Head Start and Early Head Start Programs in Chapel Hill and Durham. "We are proud to offer high-quality early childhood educational services to the Durham community, services that will have a positive effect on children and families that lasts a lifetime."David said the Head Start centers in Durham will hold a job fair on Thursday, June 1, at the Durham Armory for the positions of Infant/Toddler Teacher, Preschool Teacher, Assistant Teacher and Classroom Aide.The centers are accepting applications for fall enrollment. The job fair begins at 9:00 a.m.Head Start provides a full array of services including:For more information, contact Chapel Hill Training Outreach Project Director of Head Start and Early Head Start programs, Terry David, at 919-688-5541, ext. 235.