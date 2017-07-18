EDUCATION

East Durham Children's Initiative helps better childhood education

Nonprofit helps families in east Durham neighborhood.

DURHAM (WTVD) --
A 120 block area in east Durham has the highest rate of crime and teen pregnancy and the lowest number of performing schools.

But a local nonprofit is making sure that does not stop kids from going to college.

The East Durham Children's Initiative has partnered with several NC State teaching graduates to create a summer camp for children to help them better their skills in the arts, science, math, and much more.

And local organizers said it's something that the children are excited for.

"They are enjoying it, they're ready to come in, they're like, 'Are we doing more math today? Are we doing more poems today?'" said NC State teaching graduate Sheena Pitt.

