EDUCATION

Durham schools plan to ban Confederate flag and Nazi swastika because of Charlottesville

EMBED </>More Videos

Durham School Board plans to expand dress code because of Charlottesville

By
DURHAM, (WTVD) --
Students attending Durham Public Schools can expect new rules in time for the new school year.

Members of the Board of Education on Thursday agreed to expand the district's existing dress code to include a specific ban symbols and imagery that may offend large groups of students, including the Confederate flag and a Nazi swastika.

"I do believe in freedom of speech," board chair Mike Lee told ABC11. "But I think there is a limit to that. When it comes to bullying, or intimidation, or things of that sort, we have to draw a line for what safety and security is for our students."



If approved, Durham's changes would mirror the changes made earlier this week in neighboring Orange County, which officially added confederate symbols, swastikas, and the KKK, among other things, to the list of banned imagery on clothing, backpacks and other apparel.

According to the current Student Code of Conduct, Students are prohibited from wearing clothing, jewelry, book bags, or other articles of personal appearance which:

1. depict profanity, vulgarity, obscenity, or violence;

2. promote use or abuse of tobacco, drugs, or alcohol;

3. create a threat to the health or safety of the student or others;

4. are prohibited under the Gangs and Gang Activities Policy (III-7);

5. are reasonably likely to create a substantial and material disruption to the educational process or to the operation of the school.

READ: Durham Public Schools Student Code of Conduct

"This is a teachable moment," Lee added. "Our students need to understand the history of these ideas, why they're offensive and how they came to mean what they mean today.

Also on Thursday, the Durham Board of Education adopted a resolution decrying the "racist" and "anti-Semitic"events in Charlottesville, and called on all teachers, staff and faculty to "work and teach daily against racism and religious hatred."

The Board of Education will meet again on August 24th.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationconfederate flagconfederacydress codeDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Wake County libraries will share solar eclipse glasses
Gotcha' Back School Kickoff event Aug. 27
Malala Yousafzai: 'So excited to go to Oxford!!'
School districts consider Confederate name changes
More Education
Top Stories
Mom speaks out about man accused of molesting her child
Raleigh woman homeless after paying contractor $90K
NC Senate leader pens op-ed on Charlottesville aftermath
Duke Chapel's General Robert E. Lee statue vandalized
13 dead, more than 50 hurt in Barcelona terror attack
Trump tweets support for preserving Confederate statues
2 charged after body found in Harnett County backyard
8 now charged in destruction of Confederate statue
Show More
Wake County Manager Jim Hartmann stepping down in October
Stonewall Jackson descendants call for statue's removal
UNC's hearing with NCAA concludes
2 families, 2 missing daughters, 2 sets of remains, both fighting for closure
Father accused of leaving his 5 children alone to work
More News
Top Video
Mom speaks out about man accused of molesting her child
8 now charged in destruction of Confederate statue
2 charged after body found in Harnett County backyard
In Raleigh, hundreds pledge to 'stand up against hate'
More Video