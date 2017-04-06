The North Carolina State Board of Education has declined the appeal of Durham's Kestrel Heights charter high school.Last month, the state board voted to turn Kestrel Heights into a K-8 school after learning about problems during an eight-year period in which students were given diplomas despite not completing required classes.The class of 2017 will the last to graduate and more than 280 students will have to find a new school.The state says that during an eight-year span, 160 graduates received a diploma they did not earn. Those students skipped mandated classes, such as English and math.A new principal discovered the problem last July and self-reported the issues.