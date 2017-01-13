EDUCATION

Expanding Wake Tech food pantry needs donations

Wake Tech's food pantry helps students from all walks of life.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
From proteins to personal hygiene items, "The Nest" food pantry at Wake Tech has helped about 600 students since it first started with a simple food drive three years ago.

"And they gave out the food until it was gone, and it only lasted a week, so we found out there's really a need on our campus," said Mariel Steinbeiser, assistant coordinator.

Many of these donations were collected by the staff but organizers at the food pantry told ABC11 they actually prefer monetary donations because they can stretch a dollar out so much further.

"In education obviously the students are studying hard, putting forth a lot of effort to be successful," said volunteer Sherria Ards, "and obviously if they're not getting what they need as far as sustenance, it's going to be difficult for them to do that."

So what do you need to know if you want to help?

You can donate here. Just write in "Food Pantry" on the designation.

The Nest can buy a pound of food for just 18 cents because it is a member of the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.

It's something that's going to help students from all walks of life.

"A single mother who lost her job or is in transition; I've had some people who are military personnel that weren't covered during certain times of the semester because it's prorated, so they needed to come in," said volunteer Gwendolynne Grace.

Sometimes, recipients just "need to make it to that next paycheck," Steinbeiser said.

"A lot of our students are working full-time and going to school full-time, and they are still just barely making ends meet," she said.

