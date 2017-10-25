EDUCATION

Fayetteville teen critically injured in wreck gets his own graduation ceremony

EMBED </>More Videos

William Holden was critically injured in a June crash just two weeks before his high school graduation.

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County teen has fulfilled a dream he never thought would happen.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

William Holden is 18 years old and was critically injured in a car wreck weeks before graduation. He missed the ceremony in June.

"My arms were stuck and I couldn't move them," Holden said. "I broke a couple ribs, fractured some of my skull and had a bad brain injury."

It left him unconscious for weeks in the ICU. He had his mother and family by his bedside every day singing Bible scriptures.

"While I was singing it to him, he actually moved his head and looked at each and squeezed my hand," said his mom, Wendolyn Bolick.

Graduation came and went. Cape Fear High School allowed his brother to accept his diploma while he recovered.

The road to recovery has been a long one. Holden has had to learn how to walk again.

Once he was well enough to go home, he visited his principal who asked if he wanted a graduation ceremony. Last Friday, it happened in front of family and friends.

"I was just glad to finally graduate by myself," Holden said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
educationcumberland county schoolscumberland county newsteenagercrashgraduationfeel goodFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EDUCATION
Franklin County Schools names new superintendent
Parents: Girl with autism forced to sit at confined desk
Risky business? Cumberland County sex ed program on hold
School named after Confederacy's only president renamed for Obama
More Education
Top Stories
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Mom upset after photo of autistic son using school bathroom circulates online
Police: College student forced girl to send nude photos
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
'So liberal:' Rural NC lawmaker switches parties
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
Crash closes I-40 eastbound near Lake Wheeler Road
Show More
Hit-and-run survivor meets good Samaritan who helped her
Man seen kicking kitten during NC home break-in
Utility worker clearing storm debris in NC dies
Officer celebrates boy's birthday after he was left at school
Benson Police conduct new search for missing man
More News
Top Video
RTP waitress: Boss harassed, bullied her even after she quit
TBH: What parents should know about this feel-good app
Chapel Hill approves location for Wegmans supermarket
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
More Video