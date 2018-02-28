Fewer crimes reported in NC schools

llegal possession of a controlled substance

2016-17: 4,289

2015-16: 4,639



Possession of a weapon other than a firearm

2016-17: 2,745

2015-16: 2,746



Assault on a school personnel

2016-17: 1,431

2015-16: 1,329



Possession of alcoholic beverages

2016-17: 882

2015-16: 934



Possession of a firearm or powerful explosive

2016-17: 105

2015-16: 118



Schools throughout North Carolina reported fewer crimes during the 2016-17 school year, continuing a long-term trend. The crime number are part of thepresented Wednesday to the State Board of Education.The total number of reportable crimes across all grades decreased from 10,020 in 2015-16 to 9,934 in 2016-17 (1.9 percent). In N.C. high schools crime decreased by 4 percent. Here's a look at the five most reported crimes in North Carolina schools.Schools are required to report 16 offenses that occur on campus or school property, of which nine are considered dangerous and violent. In 2016-17 those nine categories represented 278 individual instances, or 2.8 percent of all 9,834 reported offenses.