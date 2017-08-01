EDUCATION

Final WCPSS budget recommendations expected today

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The Wake County Public School System's Board of Education is expected to discuss final recommendations to balance the budget during its meeting Tuesday evening.

The district has been operating under an interim budget.

The school district asked for a $45 million boost in county funding but ended up $24 million short.

To make up for the budget shortfall, the district's finance team suggested cuts such as chopping transportation funding by $3 million, delaying extra duty pay such as coaches for a year and putting off a plan to beef up the number of counselors.

This as the district dealt with several incidents involving race relations among students this year.

The district and county were expected to discuss funding prior to this evening's meeting.
