EDUCATION

Five Edgecombe County schools closed Friday due to water leak

EDGECOMBE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Five schools in Edgecombe County are closed Friday due to a "major leak" in the Town of Tarboro's water system.

According to the Edgecombe County Public Schools website, five schools in Tarboro are closed because of the ongoing water problems.

Martin Millennium Academy, Pattillo Middle School, Princeville Elementary, Stocks Elementary, and Tarboro High School will be closed to students, but it is an optional workday for staff members at the schools.

Officials say all other schools in the district will operate on the planned early release schedule.

The town reports that they noticed the leak Wednesday night when the gauges indicated low pressure.

As of late Thursday morning, the Edgecombe County town had not located the leak, but had an idea where it was.

Officials say periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Division of Water Resources advises that when water is restored consumers boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water.

Read more about the boil water advisory here:

The advisory remains in effect until further notice, according to officials with the Town of Tarboro Water System.
educationschool closureswaterNC
