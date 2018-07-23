The University of North Carolina System announced Monday the passing of President Emeritus C. D. Spangler Jr.Spangler became president of the UNC system in 1986 and served for 11 years.He was a UNC-Chapel Hill grad himself and served as vice-chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education, chaired the NC State Board of Education, and co-chaired the Governor's Commission on Education for Economic Growth.Gov. Roy Cooper, in a statement, called Spangler "a champion for public education."He said: "We will miss his courage, innovation, and inspiration."Current UNC System President Margaret Spellings issued this statement:UNC System President Emeritus Erskine Bowles called Spangler a "giant.""Our State and our University have lost a giant - a leader like no other," Bowles said. "Fortunately for all of us the enormous good he did will live on. He was strong, forthright, thoughtful and caring. Throughout his life he never varied a degree from his true north in any decision he made or in any relationship he had. Every student who enters the University for generations to come will benefit from those deep values that guided each and every decision he made."