Franklin County Schools names new superintendent

Rhonda Schuhler (Franklin County Schools)

LOUISBURG, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Franklin County Board of Education unanimously approved Dr. Rhonda Schuhler as the district's new superintendent at a board meeting Monday night.

Schuhler previously served as associate superintendent of Franklin County Schools.

"Dr. Schuhler has shown tremendous commitment and dedication to Franklin County Schools," said Dr. Elizabeth Keith, Chairwoman of the Board of Education. "The district is fortunate to have her to step in as superintendent and continue the focus on the district's blueprint for student achievement."

Schuhler succeeds Dr. Pascal Mubenga, who was recently named superintendent of Durham Public Schools.

Mubenga's last official day with Franklin County Schools is November 24. Schuhler will begin her new duties the next day.

Schuhler has 24 years' experience in public education. Among other roles, she has served as an elementary classroom teacher, assistant principal, and principal.

"Our district has seen significant gains in student achievement," Schuhler said. "I am excited to shift into the role of superintendent as we work to build on those successes, and I am confident in our staff and their ability to make great things happen for the students of Franklin County."

Schuhler holds a B.S. in Elementary Education from Appalachian State University, a Master's of School Administration from UNC-Chapel Hill, and an Ed.S. and Ed.D in Educational Leadership and Cultural Foundations from UNC-Greensboro.
