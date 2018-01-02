  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
PERSON COUNTY NEWS

Freezing temps, snowy forecast cause shift in school schedules

Green Hope High School was forced to close early Tuesday.

Several school systems across the viewing area operated on a delay because of the frigid weather Tuesday. And more modifications are in store at many for Wednesday.

The cold temperatures even caused Green Hope High School to close at 11:30 a.m. because of an issue with their heating system.

Wake school officials said Green Hope will be on regular schedule Wednesday, as repairs to the HVAC will be completed Tuesday night.

But Apex Middle School will be closed on Wednesday because of its heating system issues. All other Wake County Public Schools will operate on a normal schedule.

In Cumberland County, Spring Lake Middle School also had heating issues in 18 classrooms. Students were not dismissed early but instead were moved to the gym and other places that had heat.

School officials say they have a broken boiler.

A broken boiler caused problems at Spring Lake Middle School on Tuesday.



Cumberland County Schools will begin on regular schedule Wednesday but will release two hours early.

Wilson County schools will release students early Wednesday. High schools dismiss at 12:30, elementary schools at 1 p.m. middle schools at 1:30 p.m. All evening activities/athletics are canceled. Pre-school students need to be picked up by 3 p.m.

Counties along the I-95 corridor are in a Winter Weather Advisory.

Sampson County Schools will release two hours early on Wednesday.

Several school systems across the viewing area operated on a delay because of the frigid weather Tuesday.



Johnston County Schools will operate on its "Early Release Plan" for Wednesday

All Edgecombe County Public Schools will open at regular time Wednesday but will dismiss three hours early for students and staff.

Robeson County Schools said its schools will be closing at 12:30 p.m. Robeson Early College High School will release at 11:30 a.m.

