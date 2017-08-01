EDUCATION

Future of UNC Center for Civil Rights up for discussion

UNC's Civil Rights Center at Chapel Hill (ABC11 Reporter Anthony Wilson)

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A center founded at the University of North Carolina to help the poor and disenfranchised could move one step closer to losing its ability to file lawsuits after a committee meets to discuss its future on Tuesday.

The UNC Center for Civil Rights, which was founded in 2001, operates on money from donations and grants, and allows law students to take on social cases around the state; some have included school desegregation, environmental justice, and victims of forced sterilization.

A committee meets Tuesday in Chapel Hill to consider whether to strip the center of its ability to sue on behalf of clients.

The limit on the center's work was pushed by UNC System Board Member Steve Long, a Raleigh lawyer, who argued that the center should not be allowed to bring about lawsuits against places like schools and counties.

Supporters of the center say the ban would effectively defang the center. Ban proponents say the center's courtroom work strays from the university's education mission.

The UNC Board of Governors likely would consider the ban at its September meeting if the committee approves it. The board sets policy for the 16-university system.

Board chairman Louis Bissette has said he's not sure whether he supports the ban.

Until the board decides whether to strip its ability to file lawsuits, they cannot litigate any new cases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
