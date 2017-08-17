The start of the traditional school year is August 28 for most North Carolina public school students. Many parents are busy right now getting school supplies for their children. However, buying those supplies can be a hardship for many families.Since 2007 the Gotcha' Back School Kickoff in Fayetteville has provided school supplies for 6,000 children in Fayetteville.This year's Gotcha' Back School Kickoff is set for August 27 from noon to 4 p.m. in Fayetteville's Festival Park.