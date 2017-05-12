  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Press Secretary Sean Spicer holds daily White House briefing
EDUCATION

Graduation information for Triangle-area colleges

(Shutterstock)

May means college graduation ceremonies. Here are some of the Triangle-area schools and information about their commencement exercises.

Saturday, May 13


NC State University
9 a.m. at PNC Arena
1400 Edwards Mill Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Click here for more information

NC Central University
8 a.m. at O'Kelly Riddick Stadium
1801 Fayetteville St; Durham, NC 27707
Click here for more information

Meredith College
7 p.m. at Dorton Arena
1025 Blue Ridge Road, Raleigh, NC 27607
Click here for more information

Saint Augustine's University
9 a.m. at Julia Chester Gymnasium
1315 Oakwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27610
Click here for more information

Fayetteville State University
9 a.m. at the Crown Coliseum
1960 Coliseum Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28306
Click here for more information

Shaw University
10 a.m at Raleigh Covention Center
500 S Salisbury Street, Raleigh, NC
Click here for more information

Sunday, May 14


UNC Chapel Hill
9 a.m. at Kenan Memorial Stadium
104 Stadium Drive, Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Click here for more information

Duke University
9 a.m. at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium
110 Frank Basset Drive Durham, NC 27708
Click here for more information

